A rainbow flag emoji could be available soon

A new emoji might show up on your phone soon: a rainbow flag. Unicode, the group that chooses new emojis, has released a document supporting a rainbow flag emoji using existing Unicode characters.

While typically new emoji are approved by the committee and then released some time later, the fact that the flag uses existing characters (a flag and a separate rainbow) means that companies like Apple and Google could potentially add the character to the keyboards in iOS and Android now, rather than waiting for the next release of emoji in order to do so.

The topic of a rainbow flag was originally presented to the group in June 2015; a similar proposal was filed this June.