Dating app Coffee Meets Bagel gives women more “curated” matches with #LadiesChoice update

That’s about to change. The dating app is being overhauled to give both sides of a heterosexual match more options. Each day, men will be able to browse up to 21 profiles; women will be served the profiles of five men who have already declared an interest in them.

The company is marketing the change as #LadiesChoice. And while women can still choose who to respond to, it sounds like men still get more options—a decision the company claims was based on research indicating women are more selective than men. If nothing else, boosting the number of potential matches will have one undeniable effect: stronger engagement stats for the app overall.