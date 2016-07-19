Uber pickups and dropoffs will get more accurate thanks to DigitalGlobe’s satellites

You know when you order an Uber and the driver doesn’t know what side of the street you’ll be on? Or when you’re chugging along in the car and the driver had no idea there was a roadblock? Things are about to get better.

Today Uber and DigitalGlobe are joining forces to improve the experience for riders and drivers by giving the mapping systems a boost.

DigitalGlobe is known for having among the most sophisticated commercial satellite constellations in orbit that take high resolution pictures. For over a decade, it has developed technology that scans the Earth and produces highly accurate images. Its technology has been used by the U.S. government and Google Maps, among hundreds of other organizations, to better understand a landscape and improve mapping services.

“We’re working closely with Uber to provide customized services,” Kevin Bullock, DigitalGlobe’s director of business development tells Fast Company. “Our imagery and location intelligence will help to improve pickup and dropoff locations.”