Trump campaign statement sidesteps Melania plagiarism claim

Donald Trump’s campaign released a statement from senior communications advisor Jason Miller after allegations Melania Trump copied language from a speech by Michelle Obama , though the statement didn’t directly address the controversy:

In writing her beautiful speech, Melania’s team of writers took notes on her life’s inspirations, and in some instances included fragments that reflected her own thinking. Melania’s immigrant experience and love for America shone through in her speech, which made it such a success.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a presidential campaign has been hit by claims of plagiarism. In 2008, Barack Obama was accused of copying language from a speech by then-Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. And Joe Biden was effectively forced to exit the 1988 presidential race over claims he copied speech elements from a variety of U.S. politicians and even a member of Britain’s Labour Party.

Update (10:00 am):

Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has denied there was any lifting of words, saying he would fire anyone caught in the act of plagiarism, the Associated Press reports.

“There were a few words on it, but they’re not words that were unique words,” he told the AP. “Ninety-nine percent of that speech talked about her being an immigrant and love of country and love of family and everything else.”