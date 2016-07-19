Morning intel: Melania Trump’s speech under fire, Nintendo stock up by 14%

• Last night, Melania Trump took the stage at the RN C to talk about her husband—but one section of her speech was suspiciously similar to Michelle Obama’s address at the 2008 DNC.

• Netflix and Yahoo both delivered disappointing second quarter earnings results yesterday: Netflix showed slowing subscriber growth, which it blamed on its recent price hike, while Yahoo circumvented any discussion of its impending sale.

• Coming up today: Microsoft reports its quarterly earnings, and analysts will be watching for growth in its cloud business and commentary on its $26.2 billion LinkedIn acquisition.

• Nintendo‘s stock jumped by another 14% on Tuesday, bringing its market cap to a whopping $42 billion.