Morning intel: Melania Trump’s speech under fire, Nintendo stock up by 14%

• Last night, Melania Trump took the stage at the RNC to talk about her husband—but one section of her speech was suspiciously similar to Michelle Obama’s address at the 2008 DNC.
• Netflix and Yahoo both delivered disappointing second quarter earnings results yesterday: Netflix showed slowing subscriber growth, which it blamed on its recent price hike, while Yahoo circumvented any discussion of its impending sale.
• Coming up today: Microsoft reports its quarterly earnings, and analysts will be watching for growth in its cloud business and commentary on its $26.2 billion LinkedIn acquisition.
• Nintendo‘s stock jumped by another 14% on Tuesday, bringing its market cap to a whopping $42 billion.