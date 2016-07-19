“Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones blasts and leaves Twitter over racist abuse

The Ghostbusters actress and stand-up comedian has condemned Twitter for not doing enough to tackle the racist abuse she has been subject to on the social media site since the release of the movie. Since its premiere, the actress has been the target of a seemingly unending barrage of misogynistic and racist tweets, with at least one Twitter profile set up in her name to make it appear as if she too were abusing other users. Her final tweet before leaving the service can be seen below along with prior tweets urging help from Twitter.
I leave Twitter tonight with tears and a very sad heart.All this cause I did a movie.You can hate the movie but the shit I got today…wrong
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 19, 2016
THIS WAS NOT ME!! OK TWITTER IM DONE!! IF YALL CAN LET THIS SHIT HAPPEN I DONT WANT TO BE HERE. I DID NOT POST THIS pic.twitter.com/CDGbuOHJN4
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 19, 2016
I feel like I’m in a personal hell. I didn’t do anything to deserve this. It’s just too much. It shouldn’t be like this. So hurt right now.
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 19, 2016
Twitter I understand you got free speech I get it. But there has to be some guidelines when you let spread like that. You can see on the
— Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 19, 2016