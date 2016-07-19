“Ghostbusters” star Leslie Jones blasts and leaves Twitter over racist abuse

The Ghostbusters actress and stand-up comedian has condemned Twitter for not doing enough to tackle the racist abuse she has been subject to on the social media site since the release of the movie. Since its premiere, the actress has been the target of a seemingly unending barrage of misogynistic and racist tweets, with at least one Twitter profile set up in her name to make it appear as if she too were abusing other users. Her final tweet before leaving the service can be seen below along with prior tweets urging help from Twitter.