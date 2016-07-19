Adweek has been acquired by Beringer Capital

The go-to advertising and marketing industry magazine has been snapped up by the private equity firm for an undisclosed sum, reports TechCrunch, which also reports that “nothing should be changing for the editorial team.” Besides the print and digital publications of Adweek, the deal also includes the nine industry blogs in the Adweek Blog Network: AgencySpy, FishbowlNY, FishbowlDC, GalleyCat, LostRemote, PRNewser, SocialTimes, TVNewser, and TVSpy, a Beringer Capital press release reveals.