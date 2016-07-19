advertisement
Adweek has been acquired by Beringer Capital

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The go-to advertising and marketing industry magazine has been snapped up by the private equity firm for an undisclosed sum, reports TechCrunch, which also reports that “nothing should be changing for the editorial team.” Besides the print and digital publications of Adweek, the deal also includes the nine industry blogs in the Adweek Blog Network: AgencySpy, FishbowlNY, FishbowlDC, GalleyCat, LostRemote, PRNewser, SocialTimes, TVNewser, and TVSpy, a Beringer Capital press release reveals

[Image: Adweek]

