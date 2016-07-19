Uber has now completed 2 billion trips

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick announced the milestone on Facebook, saying his company hit its two-billionth trip on June 18th. Interestingly, the two-billionth trip was actually 147 different rides that all began at the same time in 16 different countries. Another interesting fact: it took Uber 6 years to complete its first billion trips–and only six months to complete its next billion.
