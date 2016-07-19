The U.S. Army Special Operations Command is replacing its Android phones with iPhones

The the Android Tactical Assault Kit (ATAK) it being dumped for the iPhone Tactical Assault Kit (iTak), reports DoDBuzz. The Tactical Assault Kits are used by the army’s special operations forces to interface with the organization’s Nett Warrior battlefield situational awareness tool. The smartphone-based system allows unit leaders to keep track of their locations and the locations of other soldiers on a map and also lets them view intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance sensor feeds, such as those from a drone, right on their smartphones. As DoDBuzz reports:
The iPhone is “faster; smoother. Android freezes up” and has to be restarted too often, the source said. The problem with the Android is particularly noticeable when viewing live feed from an unmanned aerial system such as Instant Eye, the source said.
When trying to run a split screen showing the route and UAS feed, the Android smart phone will freeze up and fail to refresh properly and often have to be restarted, a process that wastes valuable minutes, the source said.
“It’s seamless on the iPhone,” according to the source. “The graphics are clear, unbelievable.”