Melania Trump appears to have copied directly from Michelle Obama speech

It sure seems like the woman Republicans and Donald Trump hope will be the next First Lady, Melania Trump, copied much of a passage of her speech at the Republican National Convention tonight directly from actual First Lady Michelle Obama‘s address to the Democratic National Convention in 2008. Twitter blew up after Trump’s speech with people who noticed the alleged misdeed.

If you compare what Trump says in the video above to this passage in Obama’s speech, there is no other possible conclusion than that whoever penned this evening’s address may be guilty of one of the worst things a writer can be accused of: plagiarism: “And Barack and I were raised with so many of the same values: that you work hard for what you want in life; that your word is your bond and you do what you say you’re going to do; that you treat people with dignity and respect, even if you don’t know them, and even if you don’t agree with them.

“And Barack and I set out to build lives guided by these values, and to pass them on to the next generation. Because we want our children — and all children in this nation — to know that the only limit to the height of your achievements is the reach of your dreams and your willingness to work for them.”