CBS News commentator Bob Schieffer (after forgetting speaker Scott Baio’s name) wondered at the whiteness of the crowd at the Republican National Convention. He was then informed that the ratio of white to black delegates at this year’s RNC is the lowest at a convention since the GOP nominated Barry Goldwater in 1964.

"I did not see any of these people at the Academy Awards," CBS commentator Bob Schieffer on the B-list actors speaking at #RNCinCLE — Mark Sullivan (@thesullivan) July 19, 2016