Slack invests in 11 more Slack-first startups

Last December, Slack announced it was creating an $80 million fund to invest in startups that built their whole vision, at least in part, around helping people get more stuff accomplished within Slack. At the time, it announced its first three investments.
Today, it’s launching a site devoted to the fund and revealing 11 more startups that are receiving seed capital. Among these newcomers: Abacus, an expense-reporting tool; Birdly, which connects Slack and Salesforce; Candor, which helps companies provide “caring but challenging” feedback to staffers; Konsus, which helps companies find freelancers; Wade & Wendy, hiring assistants that help both job seekers and employers; and more.