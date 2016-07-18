advertisement
Republican-leaning Urban Outfitters CEO profits from Democrat-leaning shoppers

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

Urban Outfitters CEO Richard Hayne donated to Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, and has a long history of writing checks for Republican candidates. But in his store, on the eve of Donald Trump’s coronation at the Republican National Convention, a different ethos reigns. 

“IDK NOT TRUMP THO,” a t-shirt reads, along with mugs, stickers, and a book of Trump quotes packaged in the same form as Mao Zedong’s famous Little Red Book. After briefly selling out online, the shirt is now on sale for $19.99.

Urban Outfitters “respects the viewpoints of all customers and employees and does not take positions in electoral politics,” the company told Business of Fashion

[Photo: Urban Outfitters]

