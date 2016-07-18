advertisement
Yahoo misses on earnings, leaves questions about sale unanswered

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

Yahoo reported earnings per share of $0.09 on revenue of $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2016, narrowly missing expectations on earnings.  But the most important questions around Yahoo’s sale are still to be answered. The company’s stock closed more than a half a percent up at $37.95 a share, but it’s taking a dive in after-hours trading. The earnings live stream starts at 5:30 eastern.

