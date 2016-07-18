Periscoping robot is prowling the floor at the RNC

Tennis balls may not be allowed at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland this week, but a robot prowling the floor of the arena broadcasting live on Periscope? No problem.

Twitter-owned Periscope teamed with the Washington Post and Double Robotics to bring the RNC to the masses. Next week, it’ll do the same from the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

Viewers will be able to take a “guided tour of the convention site and…ask questions about the convention experience via Periscope chat,” the Post wrote about the project.

It’s also possible to post questions. As the robot encountered a group of delegates from Wisconsin, someone asked “How scared of Trump are you.” One of the delegates saw the query, and responded, “Well, Hillary Clinton is worse,” and then walked away.