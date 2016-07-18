Mike Pence’s wife is an aspiring beach-towel-charm entrepreneur

I know. You’re wonder what the heck a beach towel charm is. Well, I’m here to provide the answer: it’s a shiny metal object that you attach to your beach towel so you don’t lose it. It would have been a good idea if beach towels weren’t already designed to stand out.

“Most of us have matching bath and beach towels, so it is easy to get them confused,” Karen Pence pointed out on the now defunct That’s My Towel homepage. “Lo and behold, I would go in the water for a dip or up to the house for a beverage, and when I came back to my towel, it was gone!”

This afternoon Pence deactivated the website, so you can draw your own conclusions about how promising it was as a business concept or how it might have affected her husband’s chances of getting elected.