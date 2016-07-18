Lean Luxe, newsletter for modern luxury industry, launches today

According to editor-in-chief M. Paul Munford:

Nearly a decade into this important new era for the sector, there’s still no central source today answering these questions. No title is devoting focused — and consistent — analytical coverage to the new group that’s fundamentally reshaping the standards of the industry.

Lean Luxe hopes to be the answer to this gap in the industry and each letter will feature a piece of analysis, links to several business articles and an audio-visual link. The first issue is here.