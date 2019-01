Voilà Chocolat, a New York based chocolate store, is capitalizing on Pokémon Go by transforming the store into a hub for players.

The company’s head of marketing discovered that the shop had become a Pokémon Go “gym,” so they created hand-made some custom chocolates featuring Pokéballs and Pokémon monsters, rolled out a 10% discount for Pokémon Go players through Sept 5, and set up a power strip so players can recharge their phones.

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.