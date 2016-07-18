Germany proposes black box for self-driving cars

Under a proposal from Germany’s transportation ministry, makers of self-driving cars would be required to install a black box data recorder in the vehicles, Reuters reports.
The devices would log when control switched from human to machine and vice versa, among other data. Under the proposal, humans would be required to sit at the wheel in order to take over in an emergency, but they wouldn’t be expected to pay constant attention to traffic. The question of how drivers should interact with autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles has gotten particular attention lately, after two crashes of Tesla vehicles reportedly in autopilot mode.