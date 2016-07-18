FCC raises proposed prison phone rate caps after legal challenge

The Federal Communications Commission has raised its proposed caps on prison calling rates after a federal appeals court in March delayed implementing the initial rates pending a legal challenge by correctional phone companies, Ars Technica reports .

The new proposal would cap rates at 13 cents per minute at state and federal prisons, where the FCC says 71% of inmates reside, with higher rates up to 31 cents allowed at local jails depending on their size. The challenged rule would have set rates between 11 and 22 cents.

While the rates are much higher than telephone costs in the outside world, phone companies have argued they’re required to pay higher costs themselves, including fees paid to prison and jail agencies to even access the facilities.