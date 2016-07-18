What to watch for in Microsoft’s quarterly earnings report on Tuesday

• Microsoft will announce earnings after market close on Tuesday, and most analysts are saying the results will show the company has taken a step backwards in the June-ending quarter (which was also the close of Microsoft’s fiscal year).

• The company is expected to announce a decline in earnings per share (to 58¢), and its fourth quarter of declining sales (to $22.1 billion) over the last five quarters.

• Many analysts are closely watching the progress Microsoft has made in its transition from a client-server computing company to a cloud services company. Some fear that things are moving too slowly, and that Microsoft will be punished for it in its stock price after earnings.

• Microsoft may have engendered some optimism through its recent acquisition of LinkedIn, but it also took a $950 million charge in May to restructure its mobile business.

