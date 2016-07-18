advertisement
Uber could replace ambulances in D.C. for nonemergency 911 calls

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

According to NBC, the D.C. Fire and EMS Department is considering using Uber to respond to 911 calls that are not “true emergencies” and don’t require ambulance transport. In an effort to “reduce the strain on the system,” officials are also discussing installing nurses at 911 call centers, so they can determine whether or not callers require an ambulance. 

