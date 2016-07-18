Report: Turkey coup plotters coordinated through WhatsApp

The people behind last week’s failed coup in Turkey coordinated their efforts through WhatsApp, reports Ars Technica, citing Turkish media.
The plotters provided minute-by-minute updates through the service as they attempted to overthrow the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who at one point urged his own supporters to resist the coup via Apple’s FaceTime app. Among those accused in the plot is a Turkish army colonel who has previously written on the role of digital technology during war, according to the report.