YouTube will offer 360-degree stream of conventions

For those interested in seeing every angle of this week’s Republican National Convention or next week’s Democratic counterpart, YouTube is offering a 360-degree stream of the two events, The Next Web reports .

Alphabet’s streaming service also broadcast from the conventions in 2012, but this marks its first use of 360-degree video at the events, according to a company blog post. A variety of YouTube channels will also offer coverage of the conventions, including through virtual reality steams through Google’s Jump VR camera system and mobile live video.