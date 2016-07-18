Brexit could hurt U.K. tech sector, warns Parliament committee

The U.K.’s digital sector is a “success story,” but the government needs to quickly work to make sure it stays that way after the Brexit vote, according to a report from a Parliamentary committee , reports TechCrunch .

The U.K. government needs to address the status of EU tech workers in the U.K., ensure a financial tech industry generating 20 billion pounds of revenue a year doesn’t flee to mainland Europe, and take steps to address U.K. access to a planned EU-wide market for digital goods, the report warns.

“We could have led on the Digital Single Market, but instead we will be having to follow,” according to the report from the Business, Innovation and Skills Committee. “The Government must address this situation, to stop investor confidence further draining away, with firms relocating into other countries in Europe to take advantage of the Digital Single Market.”