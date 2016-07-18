advertisement
Morning intel: The RNC begins, SpaceX scores second ground landing

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

SpaceX pulled off its second successful ground landing earlier today, after using its reusable Falcon 9 rocket to send the Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. 

Google was reportedly working on an Oculus competitor but scrapped the plan, opting instead to focus its efforts on mobile VR, Recode reports

• The Republican National Convention kicks off today and continues through Thursday, when Donald Trump will likely be officially named the GOP nominee. Check out the full schedule here

• Coming up today: Netflix and Yahoo release their earnings reports for the second quarter of 2016. This could mark Yahoo’s last earnings call before the company is bought. 

