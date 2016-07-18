Trump’s “The Art of the Deal” ghostwriter regrets his role in making Trump a household name

The New Yorker has a fascinating article about the regrets Tony Schwartz, the man who ghostwrote Donald Trump’s 1987 memoir Trump: The Art of the Deal, has about making Trump into a household name. Before that book Trump wasn’t well-known outside of New York. As Schwartz told the New Yorker:
“I put lipstick on a pig. I feel a deep sense of remorse that I contributed to presenting Trump in a way that brought him wider attention and made him more appealing than he is. I genuinely believe that if Trump wins and gets the nuclear codes there is an excellent possibility it will lead to the end of civilization.“
[Image: Warner Books]