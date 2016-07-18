New York public hospitals are using emoji to talk to young people about sex

Starting today, some New York area youths’ Facebook and Instagram feeds will begin receiving messages with large, uh, emoji, reports the New York Times. The targeted messaging is being sponsored by NYC Health & Hospitals in order to reach young people and encourage them to seek out confidential sexual and reproductive care that they may not know is available to them at YouthHealth services sites in New York City. Eggplant and peach emojis, which have come to represent male and female genitalia in emoji-speak, will appear with the words: “Need to talk to someone about ‘it’?”. The emoji messages will then lead them to the new Health & Hospitals website where they can find more information about the services available to them.