SpaceX lands reusable rocket on land for the second time

The Falcon 9 rocket was used to launch a Dragon spacecraft with supplies for the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida today, reports Wired. It then nailed the company’s only second ground-based landing of a reusable rocket as the Falcon 9 came back to Earth.
Dragon on its way to @Space_Station, Falcon on its way home pic.twitter.com/EpfUKBmoWi
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 18, 2016
Out on LZ-1. We just completed the post-landing inspection and all systems look good. Ready to fly again. pic.twitter.com/1OfA8h7Vrf
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2016