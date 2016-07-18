advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

SpaceX lands reusable rocket on land for the second time

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Falcon 9 rocket was used to launch a Dragon spacecraft with supplies for the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida today, reports Wired. It then nailed the company’s only second ground-based landing of a reusable rocket as the Falcon 9 came back to Earth.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life