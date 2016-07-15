Where to find live updates on the current situation in Turkey

Lots of contradictory information in my Twitter stream tonight about the coup in Turkey. It’s hard to know what’s really going on. I’ve been watching CNN this evening, which has been doing a very good—and cautious—job on-air, even though we just watched CNN Turk staff leave their TV studio after their building was taken over by, possibly, coup forces. CNN is also running a live stream on its website. For ongoing and reliable updates online, I also recommend you check the New York Times’s live blog.