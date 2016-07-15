advertisement
Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube reportedly blocked in Turkey due to attempted coup

By Ruth Reader1 minute Read

The social media sites were supposedly shut down for a little more than an hour in Turkey, during the military’s attempted takeover. Since then, service has been restored and flitted out again. At last check, both Facebook and Twitter were down, though YouTube appears to be up and running. 

It’s unclear how far the military has progressed in its efforts. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has told reporters that a coup was attempted, but that it will not be successful, according to the New York Times. However, NBC News is reporting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is seeking asylum in Germany. 

