Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube reportedly blocked in Turkey due to attempted coup

The social media sites were supposedly shut down for a little more than an hour in Turkey, during the military’s attempted takeover . Since then, service has been restored and flitted out again. At last check, both Facebook and Twitter were down, though YouTube appears to be up and running.

We have no reason to think we’ve been fully blocked in #Turkey, but we suspect there is an intentional slowing of our traffic in country. — Policy (@policy) July 15, 2016

It’s unclear how far the military has progressed in its efforts. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has told reporters that a coup was attempted, but that it will not be successful, according to the New York Times. However, NBC News is reporting Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is seeking asylum in Germany.