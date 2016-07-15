Turkey’s prime minister: “We are not calling this a coup. It is an uprising” [UPDATED]

This story is developing and will be updated.

Amid dramatic reports of soldiers and military vehicles lined up at the entrance to bridges in Istanbul and sporadic gunfire, Turkish prime minister Binali Yildirim declared that a group within the armed forces had attempted a coup.

On Friday evening, tweets surfaced from Turkey that said the city’s two bridges, Bosphorus Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge, were both closed, that soldiers had been deployed in cities around the country and of military jets flying over the country’s capital.

When asked about rumors of a coup, Yildirim later told NTV television: “It is correct that there was an attempt.”

Without going into further detail, he said that Turkey would never allow any “initiative that would interrupt democracy.”

Yet despite Yildirim’s claim, the military issued its own statement declaring that it has taken over the country: