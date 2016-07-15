Facebook’s minority tech pipeline excuse is tired and untrue

Facebook admitted yesterday that it hasn’t made significant strides in increasing the diverse demographics of its workforce. In a statement the company blamed a common scapegoat: “The Pipeline.” Maxine Williams , Facebook’s head of diversity said, “Appropriate representation in technology or any other industry will depend upon more people having the opportunity to gain necessary skills through the public education system.”

The only problem with this statement is that it’s not true. The idea that there is a dearth of skilled minority job applicants has been disproven time and time again. The issue isn’t that there aren’t enough qualified candidates, but that companies like Facebook aren’t doing enough to actually find them or keep them around.

Hopefully next year the company will have a better excuse.