Trump reportedly flip-flopped about Pence decision late into the night

This morning, Donald Trump announced that Indiana Governor Mike Pence would be his running mate, but he reportedly felt unsure about the decision.

According to two different reports, after making the decision last night Trump was on the phone until early in the morning asking aides if he could change his mind.

Sources tell me @realDonaldTrump was on phone till midnight making calls, asking if he could change course on VP pick — Kelly O’Donnell (@KellyO) July 15, 2016

Scoop: @realDonaldTrump was so unsure about @mike_pence that around midnight last night he asked top aides if he could get out of it — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) July 15, 2016

Trump’s senior communications advisor, however, denies this: