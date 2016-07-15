advertisement
Trump reportedly flip-flopped about Pence decision late into the night

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

This morning, Donald Trump announced that Indiana Governor Mike Pence would be his running mate, but he reportedly felt unsure about the decision. 

According to two different reports, after making the decision last night Trump was on the phone until early in the morning asking aides if he could change his mind.

Trump’s senior communications advisor, however, denies this:

