Link-sharing social network This.cm shutters

This.cm, the social network where people could share their favorite links, has announced that it is shutting down this month.
The site’s founder Andrew Golis wrote the update in a message to users. He writes:
We never got big enough to raise long-term capital or begin to build a sustainable business.
In the last few weeks and days, we’ve entertained a few very flattering conversations with other companies about bringing our work there. But none have come with the scale of commitment that would allow us to attack this huge opportunity with new energy.
All of the people hired at the site will be let go after this month.