Marissa Mayer’s search fixation could cost Yahoo’s winning bidder $1 billion

After a long and protracted process, the remaining contenders vying for Yahoo ‘s core business are due to submit their final offers on Monday. Just one last hitch: the winning bidder might be “on the hook for more than $1 billion in immediate payments to Mozilla , the company that makes the Firefox web browser,” The New York Times reports .

Chalk it up to Mayer’s stubborn resolve to reinvigorate Yahoo’s search business. She secured Yahoo’s place as the default search for Firefox in 2014 by agreeing to pay Mozilla $375 million per year—$100 million more than prior search partner Google—as part of a five-year contract. According to the Times, Mayer “personally” added a clause that makes it possible for Mozilla to demand the balance on the contract if Yahoo comes under new ownership.