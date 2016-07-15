advertisement
Trump and Pence still don’t follow each other on Twitter

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Donald Trump just announced that Indiana Governor Mike Pence will be his running mate. That’s all well and dandy, but here’s an interesting tidbit about the duo’s relationship: Neither person followed the other on Twitter as of this morning

Both, mind you, are avid Twitter users. I mean, why would running mates follow each other? Makes you think, huh?

Update (11:58 AM EST): Mike Pence has taken the plunge and followed Donald Trump. 

