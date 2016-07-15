Is Birchbox on the rocks because the boxes just sucked?

An investigation by Racked has found that Birchbox customers are dissatisfied with almost every aspect of the monthly boxes.

Boxes came late, contained the same items month after month offering little opportunity for discovering new brands, and the products were not tailored to the customer’s profile. Women of color, in particular, regularly received products that did not work with their skin tones or hair texture. (As a woman of color and onetime subscriber myself, I can attest to this.)

The final blow appears to be a change to the point system, which limits the amount of store credit customers can receive in exchange for product reviews.

Birchbox launched the wider subscription box industry, but CEO Katia Beauchamp has often said that the boxes themselves were meant to drive customers to the company’s website and stores. But a poor customer experience with the box itself may have proved to be fatal for the company, which has failed to receive funding and has laid off many staff.