Get thee to a nunnery–but pay your student loans off first

Student loan debt is making young graduates think twice about major milestones like marriage and home ownership. It may also prompt them to think twice about their habits–and more specifically, whether to wear a religious one.

Alida Taylor, 28 years old, moved to New York City from Louisiana to become a Broadway fashion designer. Then, her heart shifted, she says. She applied to join the Sisters of Life convent on the Upper West Side earlier this year–only to find out that she would need to pay off her $18,000 loan balance before taking her vows.

“That financial debt, having that be resolved allows her to freely enter into her vocation,” Sr. Mariae Agnus Dei, of Sisters of Life, told CBS News.

If Taylor doesn’t find the cash by the convent’s September deadline, with help from a GoFundMe campaign, she plans to reapply next year.