Two men have fallen off a cliff while playing “Pokémon Go”

The two men, both in their early 20s, fell off a cliff in San Diego on Wednesday while attempting to catch Pokémon, reports the Huffington Post. One man fell up to 100 feet down the cliff before hitting the beach, while the other man fell 50 feet before he became stuck on the cliff. Both men were rescued and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. As a result of the incident, Encinitas Fire Battalion Chief Robert Ford pleaded with the public saying, “This is just a game. Please don’t lose your life over a game. Pay attention to your surroundings.”[Image: Nintendo]