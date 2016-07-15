Online videos are finally included in Emmy nominations this year

This is definitely a sign the times are changing. For the first time ever, online videos are up for nominations for the Emmy Awards, which have traditionally focused on televised programming. At the upcoming 68th annual Emmy Awards, five online video series are nominated for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series, reports Engadget. The nominated series include Epic Rap Battles of History and Honest Trailers (as seen on YouTube), Funny or Die’s Gay of Thrones, and AOL’s Making a Scene with James Franco and Park Bench with Steve Buscemi. The 68th annual Emmys will air on September 18, 2016.