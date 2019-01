The Unicode Emoji Subcommittee has agreed to add 11 new emoji entailing professions for both men and women, reports TechCrunch. The emoji include a male or female farmer, welder, mechanic, health worker, scientist, coder, business worker, chef, student, teacher, and rock star. Unicode will also expand 33 other professions to include both male and female emoji as well, including the runner (male-only for now) and haircut (female-only for now).