For years the company has offered free Wi-Fi to customers, but wouldn’t you know it, some customers have used that Wi-Fi to look at porn. Now after the urging of Internet safety evangelist group Enough Is Enough (EiE), the company has begun blocking pornography sites on its free Wi-Fi at company-owned stores, reports VentureBeat. As for stores that are franchised, it will be up to them whether or not to use the same porn-filtering technology.