Here’s the latest news about the terror attack in Nice, France

Updates have continued to come in about the terror attack on Bastille Day revelers who had gathered to watch fireworks along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, France. The attack happened at about 10:30 p.m. local time and involved a large truck careening down the promenade striking dozens of people as it went.

• The attack is being treated as a terrorist attack, though no group has claimed responsibility yet, reports the Guardian, which also reports:

• So far 84 people are confirmed dead in the attack; those deaths include “several” children.

• Eighteen other people have been seriously injured.

• It has been reported that the truck drove into the crowd for about 2km (1.24 miles) at 50kph (31mph), reports the Telegraph.

• Several reports said the truck was zigzagging as it drove, suggesting the driver was attempting to hit as many people as possible.

• Authorities have also said that the driver was shooting into the crowd as he drove.