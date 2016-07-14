At least 60 dead as truck crashes into crowd at Bastille Day celebration in France

This is a developing story and will be updated

At least 60 people were killed and 100 injured in the city of Nice, France late on Thursday when a truck drove into a crowd watching fireworks on France’s Bastille Day national holiday, according to local reports cited by Reuters and the Associated Press. [Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images]

“A truck rammed into the crowd over a long distance, which explains this extremely heavy toll,” Sebastien Humbert, the prefect for the Alpes-Maritime area told BFM TV.

Facebook activated Safety Check for the attack: