Vevo’s new music video app wants to peel you away from YouTube

Vevo wants to change the way you watch music videos online. The company just launched a redesigned version of its app that’s more social, personalized and curated. In addition to new user profiles (and the requisite “follow” functionality), the new Vevo features an overhauled video player, a new approach to artist discovery (named “dscvr” in vowel-free, Silicon Valley fashion), a personalized video feed and a new push into original video content that includes exclusive live concerts and short-form shows hosted by on-air personalities. Vevo is also introducing playlists made by established tastemakers like MTV vet Matt Pinfield and Brian “B. Dot” Miller, following in the footsteps of Spotify and Apple Music with a new focus on human-curated discovery.

The similarities to Apple Music and Spotify are no coincidence. With this update–which is pretty substantial in its own right–Vevo is laying the groundwork for its future ambitions, which include a paid subscription service. The company hasn’t revealed what features and perks subscribers will be offered, but they’re clearly sprucing the place up in the hopes of luring more people into its own apps rather than defaulting to YouTube for music videos. Then, when the time comes, it can start asking people to pay up.