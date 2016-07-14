advertisement
A huge billboard of Trump and Cruz kissing will greet delegates to the Republican convention

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

This giant billboard of the two former GOP rivals, titled “Love Trumps Hate. End Homophobia” went up today in Cleveland near the Quicken Loans arena, where the convention starts on Monday. It was set up by Planting Peace, the nonprofit that also organized the rainbow-colored Equality House across the street from the Westboro Baptist Church.

