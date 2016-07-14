Is Pokémon Go eating up your data? Switch to T-Mobile 

True to form, T-Mobile is giving away more free data—this time, by cashing in on the popularity of trending app du jour Pokémon Go. Starting next week, T-Mobile customers can play the game guilt-free: The company is offering a year of free, unlimited data for Pokémon Go as part of its customer appreciation program, T-Mobile Tuesdays.
Here’s CEO John Legere with Jigglypuff, showing you just how excited he is about Pokémon Go:
Ready to catch them all!? #TMobileTuesdays is giving you unlimited data use for #PokémonGo! https://t.co/NrFAxW3KYq pic.twitter.com/pPXxezGV0r
— John Legere (@JohnLegere) July 14, 2016
Also included in the giveaway, as per T-Mobile’s blog post:
• Free Lyft rides up to $15 to get to a new PokéStop or Gym
• Free Wendy’s Frosty to fuel up for your hunting trip
• 50% off select accessories—including portable power packs and chargers at T-Mobile stores—so you can keep on playing for hours