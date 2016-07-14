Is Pokémon Go eating up your data? Switch to T-Mobile 

True to form , T-Mobile is giving away more free data —this time, by cashing in on the popularity of trending app du jour Pokémon Go . Starting next week, T-Mobile customers can play the game guilt-free: The company is offering a year of free, unlimited data for Pokémon Go as part of its customer appreciation program, T-Mobile Tuesdays.

Here’s CEO John Legere with Jigglypuff, showing you just how excited he is about Pokémon Go:

Also included in the giveaway, as per T-Mobile’s blog post: