CoiffeurGate: French taxpayers balk at president’s $10,000 monthly hair bill 

In some serious investigative journalism, satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné reports that President François Hollande’s personal hairdresser has been paid over $10,000 a month since he was elected in 2012. As the New York Times chimes in, that’s about the same as a government minister’s entire monthly salary.
This has sparked a new hashtag on Twitter—#CoiffeurGate—with angry French citizens asking why their taxes are going towards their head of state’s head.
Annual wages
President, France: €175,408
President’s hairstylist: €118,740
French nat’l avg: €31,200#coiffeurgate pic.twitter.com/r4RxsTOqN2
— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 14, 2016