#CoiffeurGate: French taxpayers balk at president’s $10,000 monthly hair bill 

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

In some serious investigative journalism, satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaîné reports that President François Hollande’s personal hairdresser has been paid over $10,000 a month since he was elected in 2012. As the New York Times chimes in, that’s about the same as a government minister’s entire monthly salary. 

This has sparked a new hashtag on Twitter—#CoiffeurGate—with angry French citizens asking why their taxes are going towards their head of state’s head. 

