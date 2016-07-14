Kotex launches first-ever period product drive for the homeless

U by Kotex, in conjunction with DoSomething.org, is launching a national period products donation drive called “Power to the Period.” The project encourages people to collect and donate extra packages of period products to homeless shelters between today and September 30.

The project came about because Kotex noticed a tweet from a Chicago law student named Holly Sanchez asking people to donate an extra pack of period products to homeless shelters.

To find out more about the drive, you can text PERIOD to 38383 or visit or DoSomething.org/Period for more information.